Quebec Solidaire leader expected to announce she will not run again
Quebec Solidaire MNA Francoise David introduced the bill.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 11:00PM EST
Francoise David is expected to announce her retirement from politics on Thursday.
The leader of Quebec Solidaire said earlier this year that she was evaluating her future in politics, saying it was likely she would finish her term in office even if she chose not to run again in 2018.
Her fellow MNAs Amir Khadir and Manon Massé, along with party president Andres Fontecilla, will be at Thursday's news conference.
David turned 69 on Jan. 13.
She was first elected to the National Assembly in 2012 to represent the riding of Gouin.
