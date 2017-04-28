

Two new electric car-charging stations were unveiled Friday as part of the province's push towards making Quebec an electric car capital.



Energy Minister Pierre Arcand unveiled the quick-charging stations, saying the growing the network is a priority so drivers can be confident they'll be able to find an outlet.

“The travelling time during the day is roughly 50 kilometres so for those who have range anxiety, I think especially in Montreal, it's easy to have an electric car,” he said.

The city of Montreal said it plans to install 1,000 car-charging stations by 2020, creating what will become the largest network in Canada.

Those stations will be added to the 50 the city installed in seven different boroughs in the fall.



That’s good news for Alessio d'Alleva, who bought his electric car three years ago and said he makes sure to always charge it before leaving the house so he won't get caught powerless.



“Anyone who has a full electric car and is going on a trip or gets caught in traffic – that can certainly be a case where it can arise. So it can happen and probably happens to some people if they're not planning their route and thinking about where they are going,” he said.



Outside the downtown core, he said charging stations are few and far between.

“There are not that many in LaSalle,” he said. “There's probably two or three at the library and government offices but I’m sure more will come.”

In total, there are roughly 1,250 public charging sites across the province.



As the number of outlets grows, so does the demand, said Sylvain Lamoureux of Montreal Auto Prix.

“We opened in this place last year and even in that year we've seen a big difference. We start with hybrid and electric car and now the demand is only for electric,” he said.

There are over 13,000 electric and hybrid vehicles in Quebec, a number steadily on the rise in recent years and leading the country in electric car use.