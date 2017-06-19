Quebec's premier goes to Washington
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 11:53AM EDT
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard meets with U-S Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Monday in Washington in a meeting that's expected to focus on a wide range of trade issues.
Canada's ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, will also sit in on the meetings.
Couillard's list of priorities could include the softwood lumber dispute, supply management and the trade complaint that aircraft maker Boeing has filed against Bombardier