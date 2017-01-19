Quebec's minimum wage will rise to $11.25 on May 1
The Quebec government is raising the minimum wage to $11.25 per hour.
Labour Minister Dominique Vien made the announcement Thursday morning at the National Assembly.
The current minimum wage is $10.75. The announced minimum wage increase will be implemented May 1.
While some proponent were asking for a $15 per hour minimum wage, Vien said that increase in one shot - a 40 per cent spike - would have been 'catastrophic.'
The minimum rage is expected to keep climbing over the next few years as follows:
- 2017: $11.25 (+50 cents)
- 2018: $11.75 (+50 cents)
- 2019: $12.10 (+35 cents)
-
2020: $12.45 (+35 cents)
