The Quebec government is raising the minimum wage to $11.25 per hour.



Labour Minister Dominique Vien made the announcement Thursday morning at the National Assembly.



The current minimum wage is $10.75. The announced minimum wage increase will be implemented May 1.



While some proponent were asking for a $15 per hour minimum wage, Vien said that increase in one shot - a 40 per cent spike - would have been 'catastrophic.'



The minimum rage is expected to keep climbing over the next few years as follows:

