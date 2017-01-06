

CTV Montreal





Over the past few weeks emergency rooms in Montreal were overcrowded as people sought medical help for flu-like symptoms, even though doctors say the best idea is usually just to stay home and rest.

However Quebec's flu season is only expected to peak in the second half of January.

Dr. Renée Paré of the Public Health department said there is still time for many people to get vaccinated.

"Every person who is 60 or over, every person who is very young like infant babies, six months to two years, or people who have a high risk of complications, lung, cardiac, kidney problems or diabetes, or any medical condition that requires you to see regularly your doctor," said Dr. Paré.

The vaccine is available for free to those deemed to be vulnerable, and available at a slight cost for others.

It can take two weeks for an individual to develop antibodies to influenza after being vaccinated, and the efficacy of the vaccine is normally 50 to 60 percent.

The good news is that the prevalent strain of influenza in Quebec, H3N2, is part of the strains included in this season's vaccine.

Paré also advised simple precautions for avoiding the flu, colds, and other illnesses, such as sneezing or coughing into the crook on an elbow, and frequent hand washing.