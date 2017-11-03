

The Canadian Press





In response to a surge of complaints of misconduct, sexual harassment and intimidation, the Quebec Construction Commission (QCC) is setting up a hotline to offer support to victims.

The hotline will connect to a multidisciplinary team that will be able to guide people to the resources they need.

The CCQ is launching this initiative in partnership with the employers 'and workers' associations of the construction industry, all of whom admit to facing challenges amid a current wave of complaints.

President and chief executive Diane Lemieux said she has received a few dozen complaints in recent weeks, some of them 'pretty tough,' as she put it.

The hotline team also has a mandate to encourage those who are victims of criminal acts to file a police complaint.

Agreements have also been reached with organizations to offer more specialized services, such as psychological assistance.