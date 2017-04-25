

American President Donald Trump’s threats against the Canadian softwood lumber industry have been heard in Quebec and politic leaders and exporters are not happy.

Several cabinet ministers responded on Tuesday to Trump’s announcement that a 20 per cent tariff would be placed on Canadian softwood lumber.

Economy Minister Dominique Anglade called the tax “unjustifiable” and “completely unreasonable” while Forestry and Wildlife Minister Luc Blanchette said it was “unacceptable, unreasonable and questionable.”

In Quebec, the forestry industry accounts for 60,000 jobs and 180 businesses. Seth Kursman, a Vice-President at Resolute Forest Products, said Quebec’s forestry industry is “an economic engine.”

“Certainly, exports to the United States are extremely important to the health and prosperity of the industry,” he said.

Kursman said his company alone sends over a billion board-feet of lumber to the United States per year, which amounts to between 40 to 60 per cent of their sales.

