Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he would never force francophone students to attend CEGEP exclusively in French as some Parti Quebecois members have proposed.

He was responding Friday to a question about a proposal put forth by PQ members that would limit access to English junior colleges as a way of better protecting the French language.

Couillard says his governing Liberals would never consider such a measure and invited the PQ to put an end to what he called its constant linguistic panic.

Currently, francophones cannot attend English public schools at the elementary or secondary level.

The premier maintains it is beneficial for young Quebecers to be bilingual and says the majority of francophone parents want their children to know both English and French.

PQ Leader Jean-Francois Lisee is opposed to extending Bill 101 to CEGEPs but says he's open to strengthening the language law.