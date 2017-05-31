

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police said they arrested 36 people Wednesday in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network operated by the Hells Angels and their associates in the province's Mauricie region.

About 200 officers took part in the raids, police said, which targeted locations in and around Trois-Rivieres.

The operation sought to dismantle a network allegedly operated by the Hells Angels and members of the Deimos Crew, a group police said is headed by the larger biker gang.

One of the suspects arrested is Paul Magnan, who police said led the drug ring.

Police said the Deimos Crew, led by Magnan, 54, controlled the drug market in several municipalities in the province including Trois-Rivieres and Shawinigan.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Annie Thibodeau said the three dozen suspects arrested range in age between 26 and 65 and face an array of charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and gangsterism.

"Surely, other charges are possible after we go over what was seized," Thibodeau said.

Thibodeau said police conducted 34 seizures and a provisional tally of the items confiscated included cocaine, methamphetamines, crystal meth, cannabis, weapons, biker gang clothing and more than 30 vehicles.