Quebec passes unanimous motion condemning Spain's 'authoritarianism' over Catalonia
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 2:06PM EDT
Quebec's political parties unanimously adopted a motion Wednesday condemning what they called the "authoritarianism" of the Spanish government's actions in Catalonia.
Parti Quebecois Leader Jean-Francois Lisee tabled the motion that was accepted by all members of the legislature.
The motion also called for Spain and its restive Catalonia region to engage in dialogue and to resort to international mediation if both sides agree.
Premier Philippe Couillard, Lisee and Francois Legault, leader of Coalition for Quebec's Future, shook hands after the motion was presented.
Catalan separatists staged a referendum on Sunday despite Spain's insistence it was illegal.
Spanish police, following orders from a judge to prevent the referendum, clashed with voters and supporters Sunday, resulting in over 900 people receiving medical attention.
