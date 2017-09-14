

CTV Montreal





Quebec's government is continuing to debate exactly how to handle the federal government's plan to legalize marijuana.

The latest concern is how to police and monitor people growing marijuana at home.

Under Ottawa's plan--every element of which is subject to provincial approval--individuals would be allowed to grow up to four marijuana plants.

This week three police departments have told the House of Commons Health Committee that is a bad idea for several reasons.

Police departments say that amount would produce far more marijuana that the 30 grams Canadians would be allowed to possess, and it would be very difficult to monitor..

Ontario has declared that it will not allow its residents to grow marijuana at home. That province is also planning to sell marijuana through 150 government-operated stores, and to set a minimum age of 19.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said Thursday that the Liberal caucus meeting in Val d'Or would be discussing how the government could control home growing of cannabis, but said that, contrary to a report in La Presse, the government has yet to make a decision.

He said one added difficulty is the timeline, and said it's possible Quebec would not be ready to deal with legal marijuana as of July 1, 2018.

Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois, who oversaw public consultations, said at this point all options are still on the table.