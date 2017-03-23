Quebec National Assembly adopts motion critical of federal budget
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 1:42PM EDT
The Quebec National Assembly has adopted a motion that expresses the province's disappointment with the federal budget.
The motion passed by a 95-0 margin today, with two abstentions.
All the Liberal cabinet ministers and members of the legislature who were present voted in favour of the motion tabled by Nicolas Marceau of the Opposition Parti Quebecois.
Premier Philippe Couillard was absent as he was en route to inaugurating a pediatric centre elsewhere in the province.
The two members of the left-wing Quebec solidaire abstained from voting because they considered the motion too favourable to the private sector.
The motion to be sent to Ottawa expresses Quebec's "great disappointment" at what it calls the absence of federal commitments in areas the province considers priorities.
These include the extension of the Montreal subway system and the construction of an electric rail network in the city.
Quebec also criticized the federal government's attitude on softwood lumber and on compensation for Quebec cheese producers.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Potter quits McGill position over Maclean's article on Quebec's so-called 'social malaise'
- 'We are not afraid': U.K. defiant as ISIS claims attack
- Quebec National Assembly adopts motion critical of federal budget
- NDG-Cote-des-Neiges wants to create an emergency fund to help tenants
- Man barricaded inside Chateauguay home in police standoff