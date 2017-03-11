

The Union of Quebec Municipalities will focus on the issue of climate change when it convenes at the second Americana forum, to be held at the Palais des Congres on March 23.

The event aims to bring together elected officials and other municipal actors to support a common vision on environmental protection.

UQM spokesperson Patrick Lemieux said discussion will concentrate on concrete action that can be taken so Quebec’s municipalities can adapt to the impacts of climate change and also adopt initiatives to reduce their environmental footprints.

Energy efficiency, transportation policy and the protection of natural environments will be on the agenda.

Lemieux said officials are hoping to have a “game plan” by the end of the meeting that would take into account regional circumstances and allow them the freedom to launch their own initiatives.

The meeting comes after the release of an inventory of Quebec’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2014, which was released on Friday. Quebec Solidaire MNA said the results of that inventory should inspire the province to make massive investments in public transporation.