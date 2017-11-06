Quebec MP Denis Lemieux resigns
Denis Lemieux and Justin Trudeau in this undated photograph
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 1:48PM EST
OTTAWA - A Quebec Liberal MP has announced he's quitting politics for family reasons.
Denis Lemieux, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi-Le Fjord since 2015, says he made the decision after careful consideration.
He made the announcement in a letter published today on his Facebook page.
The resignation comes a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said four byelections will be held Dec. 11 -- one each in Newfoundland and Labrador, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario.