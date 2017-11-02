Quebec mother facing first-degree murder charges after three newborns found dead
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:00PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 2:05PM EDT
A 27-year-old Quebec woman has been arrested in connection with the murders of her three newborn babies.
The woman, from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-lac on the North Shore, was arrested Wednesday, the Surete du Quebec has confirmed.
She will appear in court Thursday to face three counts of first-degree murder.
Police say they carried out a search of the woman’s home on Oct. 16, when they discovered the bodies of the three newborns, which were the result of different pregnancies.
More to come.
Latest Montreal News
- Coderre on defensive over Formula E race as campaign enters final days
- Liberals deny tension in the party over Ouellette – UPAC affair
- Police seek third suspect in armed robbery at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital
- Quebec chemist and sons accused in sophisticated ecstasy lab get stay of proceedings
- Suspects in fatal Calgary shooting arrested in Montreal during traffic stop