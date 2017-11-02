

CTV Montreal





A 27-year-old Quebec woman has been arrested in connection with the murders of her three newborn babies.

The woman, from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-lac on the North Shore, was arrested Wednesday, the Surete du Quebec has confirmed.

She will appear in court Thursday to face three counts of first-degree murder.

Police say they carried out a search of the woman’s home on Oct. 16, when they discovered the bodies of the three newborns, which were the result of different pregnancies.



