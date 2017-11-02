

CTV Montreal





A 27-year-old Quebec woman has been charged with the first-degree murders of her three newborn babies.

The woman, from Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-lac on the North Shore, was arrested Wednesday by the Sureté du Quebec.

The investigation began when the woman went to hospital and staff realized she had recently given birth but there was no sign of an infant.

Police say they carried out a search of the woman’s home on Oct. 16 and discovered the bodies of the three children born between 2014 and 2017.

The woman, who cannot be identified, is also charged with improperly disposing of human remains, and of corrupting the morals of a child.