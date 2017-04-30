

The Canadian Press





Quebecers earning minimum wage can expect a boost on their next pay cheque as a $0.50 increase goes into effect on Monday.

In January, Labour Minister Dominique Vien announced the wage would increase to $11.25 from $10.75 per hour.

The government has committed to raising the minimum wage to $12.45 by 2020.

Ontario’s minimum wage stands at $11.40 per hour, while British Columbia’s is $10.85. Alberta’s minimum wage of $12.20 is set to rise to $15.00 in October, 2018.