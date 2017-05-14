

The Canadian Press





Several Quebec mayors are in Washington, D.C. on Sunday as part of a mission to lobby on behalf of the province’s softwood lumber industry.

The mayors are hoping to meet with elected representatives from both chambers of Congress and members of the United States’ forestry industry to emphasize the importance of an agreement between the U.S. and Canada on softwood lumber.

Drummondville Mayor and Union of Quebec Municipalities V.P. Alexandre Cusson is heading the mission. He is accompanied by four other mayors who are part of the UQM’s forestry committee and John Parisella, the former Quebec delegate to New York.