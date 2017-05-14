Quebec mayors head to Washington to lobby for softwood lumber
Workers pile logs at a softwood lumber sawmill Friday, Nov. 14, 2008 in Saguenay, Que. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 12:15PM EDT
Several Quebec mayors are in Washington, D.C. on Sunday as part of a mission to lobby on behalf of the province’s softwood lumber industry.
The mayors are hoping to meet with elected representatives from both chambers of Congress and members of the United States’ forestry industry to emphasize the importance of an agreement between the U.S. and Canada on softwood lumber.
Drummondville Mayor and Union of Quebec Municipalities V.P. Alexandre Cusson is heading the mission. He is accompanied by four other mayors who are part of the UQM’s forestry committee and John Parisella, the former Quebec delegate to New York.