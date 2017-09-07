

CTV Montreal





A Quebec man has won a four-year battle against the province’s automobile insurance board to set a precedent for Quebec amputees.

Francois Lauzon, who lost his left leg above the knee in a 2011 motorcycle crash, will be covered for a specialized artificial limb advised by doctors. The War Amps of Canada considers it a landmark decision by the Tribunal Administratif du Québec

Lauzon was denied coverage for the prosthesis by the SAAQ despite the strong recommendation from doctors that he be fitted with a computerized knee unit so he can walk safely and return to the workforce.

“Simple things such as climbing stairs or going for groceries are difficult with the leg the SAAQ approved – it is like walking on a door hinge. It’s upsetting that I was refused coverage for a component that will allow me to be as mobile and as safe as possible,” Lauzon said in a news release issued through the War Amps of Canada.

The War Amps had been assisting Lauzon on the case since 2013, presenting evidence Lauzon needed an adequate artificial limb for his health and wellbeing.

The tribunal ruled in his favour last month.

“It’s unfortunate that the SAAQ didn’t recognize the medical necessity immediately, when the evidence was readily available,” said Annelise Petlock, The War Amps Advocacy Program Manager, in the statement. “This put Mr. Lauzon through a needless four-year wait.”

Lauzon’s case, she added, is not unique and reflects what the War Amps calls “serious issues with provincial prosthetic coverage in Quebec, including long response times, shocking amounts of red tape and a culture of ‘nickel and diming’ for needed components.”

The War Amps said they considered the ruling a “game-changer.”

“This should guide the SAAQ in future decisions about artificial limb coverage, and prevent others from going through what Mr. Lauzon went through,” said Petlock.

A report in The Gazette claims the mechanical knee Lauzon has been using costs about $25,000 and lasts about three years, providing the prosthesis doesn’t break due to a fall.

The new prosthetic, The Gazette reported, costs about $60,000 and is expected to last six years.

The risk of injury is also reduced on the more advanced knee, and therefore is likely to reduce overall costs.