Quebec man arrested after child distributes meth pills on school bus
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 8:38PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 8:41PM EST
JOLIETTE, Que. - A 45-year-old man could be facing a drug charge after an elementary school student handed out methamphetamine pills on a Quebec school bus last month.
Provincial police spokesman Marc Tessier says the suspect was arrested Thursday and could be charged with possession.
The man was released on a promise to appear in court in July.
Police opened an investigation after a young child handed out the tablets Feb. 20, apparently thinking they were candy.
The incident occurred on a school bus near Saint-Paul, about an hour north of Montreal.
Tessier says one child consumed part of a pill but nobody was harmed.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Priest charged with sex crimes in western Montreal; police seeking potential victims
- Quebec man arrested after child distributes meth pills on school bus
- Bail hearing postponed for Concordia bomb threat suspect
- Police seek help finding missing 16-year-old girl
- Second witness tells sex-assault trial of ex-ski coach about harassment