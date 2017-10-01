

Quebec political leaders are calling for calm in Spain as violence erupted over the weekend during a referendum on Catalonian independence, but some were more willing to take sides than others.

Premier Philippe Couillard took to Twitter to “condemn all forces of violence,” without specifically mentioning the Spanish government or police forces. He also encouraged dialogue between the two sides.

Videos of Spanish police striking people with batons and firing rubber bullets have surfaced on social media and the Catalonian government has said 465 people have been injured, some seriously.

Coalition Avenir Quebec leader Francois Legault condemned Spanish authorities in a statement, saying his party deplores the use of violence. However, he steered clear of endorsing the referendum, saying hasty and irreversible actions should be avoided.

He, too, called for dialogue, saying he hopes “the governments of Madrid and Barcelona will be able to agree that a consultation should take place in a context that allows for clear and orderly results that can be recognized by all.”

Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse was in Spain on Sunday. She said she saw people lining up to vote in the morning peacefully but was aware of the violence against voters in Barcelona. She called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to condemn the Spanish government.

“My impression is that democratic societies don’t use this kind of violence on a day for democracy,” she said. “People just want to vote and… police (stole ballot boxes). It’s incredible… They say they are democratic but what I saw, what I heard is a government that takes its population and uses violence against them.”

- With files from The Canadian Press