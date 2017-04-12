With federal legislation legalizing marijuana expected to be announced on Thursday, the leader of the Parti Quebecois has called on a province-wide public consultation to determine how that would be implemented in Quebec.

Jean-Francois Lisee also proposed the National Assembly hold a parliamentary commission similar to the one held on medically assisted suicide.

On Tuesday, Premier Philippe Couillard said the province would need a “coherent” plan that acts “in concert with our neighbours.”

Both Couillard and Lisee have come out in favour of the new legislation in principle but have expressed concerns on how much of the burden of implementation would be left to the provinces.