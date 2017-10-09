

The Canadian Press





Concerned over low voter turnout in the province’s last municipal elections, Quebec’s Chief Electoral Officer has launched a publicity campaign encouraging citizens to show up to the polls on Nov. 5.

In 2013, just 47 per cent of Quebecers cast a vote to determine who would sit as mayor or city councillor in 1,105 of the province’s cities.

The campaign will include a series of ads with a humorous tone that will advise voters of the impact municipal decision makers have on their everyday lives.