Quebec launches ads to combat low voter turnout
(Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 1:43PM EDT
Concerned over low voter turnout in the province’s last municipal elections, Quebec’s Chief Electoral Officer has launched a publicity campaign encouraging citizens to show up to the polls on Nov. 5.
In 2013, just 47 per cent of Quebecers cast a vote to determine who would sit as mayor or city councillor in 1,105 of the province’s cities.
The campaign will include a series of ads with a humorous tone that will advise voters of the impact municipal decision makers have on their everyday lives.