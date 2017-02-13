

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government is dishing out nearly $57 million into making 80 arenas and curling clubs safer and more modern.



Education, Recreation and Sports Minister Sebastien Proulx made the announcement Monday morning, saying he would invest the money to replace or modify gas-fired refrigeration systems used to cool the ice.

The projects selected in each region will be announced in the coming weeks.



The money will go to municipal or school organizations or non-profit organizations and projects are set to be completed by March 2020.



The renovations involve modifying or replacing a refrigeration system in an arena or curling centre as well as upgrading the arena’s facilities.



The program is meant as a subsidy. The provincial government will kick in 50 per cent of the renovation costs for these arenas and clubs; up to $700,000 for the refrigeration systems and up to $300,000 to modernize the facilities.



