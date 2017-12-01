

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government is seeking to answer a question many have been asking recently: how many cases of sexual assault allegations that were deemed unfounded are really unfounded?

Quebec is launching a one-year pilot project Friday with a new plan to review sexual assault cases.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux and Helene David, minister for the status of women, are speaking at SQ headquarters in Quebec City to announce the plan based on the Philadelphia model.

Under that model, unfounded sexual assault cases are reviewed by advocacy groups alongside high-ranking police officers from the Surete du Quebec to identify if there were any failures the first time around.

The model began in Philadelphia in 2000, after an investigative report uncovered that city police weren't properly investigating sex crimes.

Since the system has been put in place in Philadelphia, the number of cases deemed unfounded has dropped significantly.

Proven successful, the model has since been implemented elsewhere.

Quebec solidaire has been vocal about its goal to fight sexual violence against women, and is calling for a review of Sex assault cases going back for five years.

QS MNA Manon Masse said that she is pleased with the government’s plan, but thinks it should go further.

“We have 29 police forces around Quebec, so the SQ is only one (doing this),” she cautioned. “It’s a good step, but at the same time, we have all the information and we know that this kind of action - the Philadelphia model - we know the result,” she said.

Masse also wants the project to be implemented permanently, and not just on a one-year basis.