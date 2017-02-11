Quebec home to yet another $60 million Lotto Max winner
If you’re feeling lucky you might want to pick up a Lotto Max ticket, because this Friday’s jackpot is going to be a record breaker.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 8:33AM EST
Yet again, a Quebecker out there has had Lady Luck smiling down on them as someone in the province won Lotto Max’s $60 million jackpot on Friday.
Loto-Quebec officials said the ticket was purchased somewhere in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region and that it was not a group ticket.
Since the launch of Lotto Max, 15 jackpots have been won in Quebec. The most recent was on Jan. 6 when a ticket bought by a group of 28 people in the small town of L’Ange-Gardien turned out to be another $60 million winner.
The winning combination in Friday’s draw was 11-16-19-22-24-38-41.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Fake news is 'killing people's minds,' Apple's Tim Cook says
- Montrealers to protest Trudeau backing down on electoral reform
- Quebec government hiring liaison for mosque shooting victims
- Man found not criminally responsible for bus beheading gets absolute discharge
- Murder trial begins for NDG man charged in girlfriend's shooting death