

The Canadian Press





Yet again, a Quebecker out there has had Lady Luck smiling down on them as someone in the province won Lotto Max’s $60 million jackpot on Friday.

Loto-Quebec officials said the ticket was purchased somewhere in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region and that it was not a group ticket.

Since the launch of Lotto Max, 15 jackpots have been won in Quebec. The most recent was on Jan. 6 when a ticket bought by a group of 28 people in the small town of L’Ange-Gardien turned out to be another $60 million winner.

The winning combination in Friday’s draw was 11-16-19-22-24-38-41.