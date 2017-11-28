

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government announced a new plan to investigate deaths caused by conjugal violence on Tuesday.

The Domestic Violence Death Review Committee will be chaired by Quebec’s chief coroner, Catherine Rudel-Tessier.

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux said he expects the committee to launch early in 2018. They will produce an annual report that will examine the circumstances that led to deaths in order to better determine different risk factors and better understand the cycle of domestic violence.

Coiteux said he wants preventative actions and effective intervention methods to be established.

"Whenever an act of domestic violence happens, we wonder what could have happened to push people to commit such acts," said Coiteux in a statement. "In order to implement preventitive actions and effective intervention methods, we must first seek to understand the cause of events."

In addition to Rudel-Tessier, the committee will be comprised of Quebec’s Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions and members of the Surete du Quebec, the National Institute of Public Health of Quebec, the Council on the Status of Women’s Rights, the Association of Domestic Violence Shelters and the Department of Public Safety.

"Ths mission of coroners is to investigate the causes and circumstances of mysterious or violent deaths but the legislature has also given us a preventitive mandate," said Rudel-Tessier. "Based on the study of deaths related to spousal violence, this new committee may make recommendations to prevent other preventable deaths, thereby contributing to the better protection of human life."