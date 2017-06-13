

The Quebec government is calling on Ottawa to provide help for the province’s anglophone communities outside Montreal.



Ministers say they are worried about the survival of those communities and are asking to give them a financial boost.



Canadian Heritage Minister Melanie Joly asked House Leader and Minister for La Francophonie Jean-Marc Fournier to share his observations about the country’s two official languages.

Fournier responded with a five-page letter to Joly letter expressing concerns about Quebec’s English-speaking communities outside of Montreal.



He referred to them as isolated and more spread out, making it more difficult to share their language and culture.



He also expressed that the aging population is a concern for these anglo pockets.



Fournier mentioned to Joly how anglos in Quebec are in a unique position, because they are a minority within a minority – English within a French province within a mostly English speaking continent.



He asked Joly to devote some federal funding from its program for official languages to anglos in Quebec.



