

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s international representation is getting an expansion.

On Saturday, Minister of International Relations Christine St-Pierre announced new representatives would be appointed to the United States, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Currently, the province has 26 representatives in 14 countries, a number that would be expanded to 26 representatives in 19 countries within two years.

While Canada-United States relations have taken a hit due to the ongoing dispute over softwood lumber, the U.S. accounts for nearly 35 per cent of new investments in Quebec. In addition to sending 23 new employees to its existing offices, a new office is planned for Philadelphia.

Among the new countries where the Quebec government will be opening its first official office is Cuba, a popular vacation spot for the province’s residents.