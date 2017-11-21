

Quebec's Finance Minister said citizens can expect tax cuts now that the province's finances are in order.

Carlos Leitao said that the province is once again operating in the black as he delivered a mid-year fiscal update.

With a $2.4 billion surplus, most of the money will be handed back , with a chunk reserved for paying down the provincial debt.

On average, working Quebecers can expect a $278 tax break, while a family with two people earning $44,000 per year will get about $500 per person once the elimination of the healthcare contribution -- which happened last year -- is taken into account.

Parents with school-aged children (ages 4 to 16) will also get a cheque of $100 per child that is being earmarked for school supplies. That will be retroactive to September 2017.

"These tax cuts are intended to give the population some breathing space. It's something that we said we would do, something that we started doing already in 2015," said Leitao.

Meanwhile the province is going to increase spending on healthcare, education, and fighting poverty.

Leitao said he plans to spend $1.1 billion over six years on healthcare and education.

That will include:

$630 million for health, including improving home care for seniors

$337 million for early childhood education and hiring more specialists

$107 million for higher education (hiring teachers and technicians)

He will also spend $2.6 billion over six years to reduce poverty.

With marijuana being legalized next year, Quebec will also devote funding to education about the drug, and treating cannabis addiction.

The Finance Ministry has also launched a website where individuals can calculate how much they will get as a tax rebate.

Parti Quebecois Finance critic Nicolas Marceau said the budget surplus is the direct result of spending cuts in necessary areas.

"The better economy that we have observed in the last year has helped but it is impossible for that to generate the kind of surplus that we have observed. Impossible! I mean the figures do not add up," said Marceau.

