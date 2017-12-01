Quebec City woman arrested on animal cruelty, bestiality charges
La Presse Canadienne
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 7:47AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 7:48AM EST
A Quebec City woman in her 20s is facing animal cruelty and bestiality charges.
She was arrested on Thursday night in a Quebec City housing unit after people called police to the attention of images posted to social media that allegedly appeared to show animal cruelty.
Police believe there was a sexual act involving a human and an animal.
The woman was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
Two dogs and a cat were in the house during the arrest and were handed over to a local animal shelter.