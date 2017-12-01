

La Presse Canadienne





A Quebec City woman in her 20s is facing animal cruelty and bestiality charges.

She was arrested on Thursday night in a Quebec City housing unit after people called police to the attention of images posted to social media that allegedly appeared to show animal cruelty.

Police believe there was a sexual act involving a human and an animal.

The woman was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Two dogs and a cat were in the house during the arrest and were handed over to a local animal shelter.