A Quebec City teacher has been named one of the 50 best educators in the world.

Yvan Girouard has been teaching science at Les Etchemins high school for more than half of his 22-year career.

In December he was named to the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher shortlist, one of three Canadian teachers so honoured.

Girouard said one big change to his teaching came in 2009 when the Education Ministry altered the content of science courses.

"The new curriculum includes biology, ecology, earth, space, techno[logy], chemistry, and physics," said Girouard.

That made him realize he could put just about anything into his course work -- and his classroom.

That led to a three-year project for students to build a dinosaur out of the lids of tin cans, and gave him the opportunity to place taxidermied models around the classroom.

Students say it makes coming to class much different than being in the rest of the school.

"It's like a museum," said Mathilde Huard, a grade 10 student.

Laurianne Tremblay explained some other reasons why Girouard is on the shortlist.

"He's very present and he's always there for us, like at lunch time. He's always in the class, and the class is always open if we want to work or ask questions. He's always there," she said.Last year Girouard won a prime minister's award for teaching excellence.

Now, as one of the top 50 named by the U.K.'s Varkey Foundation, he's waiting to learn if he'll make the top ten -- and get flown to Dubai in March.

"I'm really surprised. Really. Top 50 in the world. It's amazing. It's unbelievable," said Girouard.

His students are thrilled.

"I was telling this to all of my friends, because I was proud of my teacher," said Mathilde.

The winner will go home from Dubai with a million-dollar prize -- but Girouard has already said he will not accept it in full.

"I think it will be better if each of the 10 teachers in the top have $100,000 to bring back to their country.They will do beautiful work," said Girouard.