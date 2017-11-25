

The Canadian Press





Following rallies in Quebec City in August and St-Bernard-de-Lacolle in September, members of nationalist group La Meute are holding a protest in the provincial capitol on Saturday.

Quebec City police are on high alert as the group, and its ally Storm Alliance, prepare to demonstrate in front of the National Assembly at noon. Anti-fascist left-wing protesters are expected to hold a counter-demonstration nearby.

According to the Storm Alliance Facebook page, the goal of the protest is to express opposition to the Liberal government’s commission on discrimination and systemic racism in Quebec.

The commission was cancelled in October, replaced by hearings on the value of diversity and the battle against discrimination which will focus on immigration, employment and the French language.

The two nationalist groups oppose the hearings on the grounds that they will act as a “lawsuit” intended to declare Quebecers guilty of racism.

On its Facebook page, La Meute leaders said they will use the rally as an opportunity to denounce “religious clothes… that enslave women,” and to show support for a charter of secularism.

In August, anti-fascist protesters violently clashed with police during a planned La Meute protest, blocking members of the group inside a parking garage.