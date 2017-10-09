

Two patients at the Quebec Mental Health University Hospital are facing charges after attacking a guard and fleeing the premises on Sunday night.

At 10:50 p.m., the two allegedly attempted to escape the hospital by hitting a security guard in the head with a blunt object and threatening a nurse with a knife.

Staff at the hospital allowed the two to leave after several threats were allegedly made.

The suspects were found in a nearby building and were taken into custody. On Monday morning, they were charged via videoconference with several charges including kidnapping, assault and uttering threats.