

The Canadian Press





A 20-year-old Quebec City man appeared in court Friday to face a charge of inciting hate online.

Samuel Huot will remain detained and undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he's fit to appear in court.

Quebec City police spokesman Pierre Poirier said Huot was arrested on Thursday for comments posted on social media, including Facebook.

Computer material was also seized from Huot's home.

He will return to court Tuesday.

His is the third such arrest this week by police in Quebec, who have said they've seen a spike in hate-related complaints since Sunday's mass killing at a Quebec City mosque.

A gunman killed six men and wounded several others as they attended prayer.

Police have warned that hateful online comments can lead to criminal charges.