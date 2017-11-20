

The Canadian Press





A Quebec City man who spent five hours in a cell after a 13-year-old made a false attempted kidnapping claim in May is asking for compensation.

Glenn Baribeau, a 55-year-old longshoreman at the Port of Quebec City and his 78-year-old mother, who lives with him, are asking that the teenager and his father pay $69,000, according to a Journal de Quebec report.

Nine days after claiming to be the victim of an attempted kidnapping, the teen admitted to fabricating everything.

Baribeau said when he was arrested, police did not immediately place him in a police car. Rather, they marched him in front of media and bystarnders to a parked car down the street.

He said the days following his arrest were stressful and he only learned of the teen’s confession through the media, rather than through the police.

Baribeau’s lawyer, Marc Bellemare, said his client’s reputation has been severely damaged due to the events.