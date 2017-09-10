Quebec City airport partially evacuated due to suspicious package
Aircraft from the Aeropro airline sit on the tarmac near the hangar Monday, August 2, 2010 at the airport in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 10, 2017 1:25PM EDT
A suspicious package led to the evacuation of part of Quebec City’s airport on Sunday afternoon.
The second floor of Jean Lesage International Airport was evacuated and a 100 meter perimeter was established.
Surete du Quebec and Quebec City police are investigating.
Police did not disclose the nature of the suspicious package.
Evaluation of a suspicious package. Evacuation of the secure area of the terminal. More details to come.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) September 10, 2017
Evacuation of the terminal : the public area (city side) remains accessible.— Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) September 10, 2017