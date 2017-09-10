

CTV Montreal





A suspicious package led to the evacuation of part of Quebec City’s airport on Sunday afternoon.

The second floor of Jean Lesage International Airport was evacuated and a 100 meter perimeter was established.

Surete du Quebec and Quebec City police are investigating.

Police did not disclose the nature of the suspicious package.

Evaluation of a suspicious package. Evacuation of the secure area of ​​the terminal. More details to come. — Aéroport de Québec (@QuebecYQB) September 10, 2017