

The Canadian Press





Two Quebecers are hoping to make some serious bread on Sunday, when they’ll be participating in a prestigious international baking competition in France.

The sixth World of Bread Competition will be held in the city of Nantes.

Laurent Agliata and his son Damien are the duo behind Montreal bakery L’Amour du Pain. The pair will face off from representatives for 17 other countries that span five continents.

The Agliatas said they have spent over 400 hours over the past few months to prepare for the contest.

During the contest, each team will have nine hours to make different breads, including a “world” bread that incorporates ingredients from different countries, a pastry competition and a sandwich contest.

The Agliatas said they plan to integrate blueberries, cranberries, maple syrup, chia seeds, white quinoa and sesame into their creations, including one that will celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The winners of the competition will be announced on Tuesday.