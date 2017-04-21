Quebec has put together a team of investigators specializing in the fight against human trafficking for sexual exploitation.



Led by the Montreal police, the new team will have officials from police forces in Quebec City, Longueuil, Gatineau and Laval, as well as the Sûreté du Québec and the RCMP.

Public Safety Minister Martin Coiteux announced the new squad Friday as he outlined the province’s strategy to prevent and fight sexual violence.

The cost of the new Integrated Team to Fight Pimping (Équipe intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme – EILP) will be shared between the participating police forces and the Quebec government, estimated to cost some $6.4 million for the next five years.

"Collectively, we have a duty to act to prevent and respond to sexual violence. Government of Quebec, police stakeholders, community partners, civil society actors: we all have a role to play in this regard. Today, I am pleased to see the willingness of these police forces to work together to combat the criminal activities associated with this form of violence," said Coiteux.

The mandate of the EILP will be to fight human sex trafficking that operates on an interregional, interprovincial or international basis in Quebec.

Its aim is to target individuals or groups who are involved in sexual exploitation -- pimps in particular.