Quebec’s health minister announced Friday that the government will spend $69 million in new money for home health care.



Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said the money will go towards hiring between 900 and 1,000 healthcare professionals, including nurses, nursing assistants, and social workers.



Barrette says that will help free up space in hospitals



“Whenever it’s possible, (we want) to make it so that the patient, the citizen, will not go to a hospital, will not end in a long-term care facility that is to be reserved to be directed for those who are severely losing their autonomy,” he said.



The new program will also help to provide palliative care at home, Barrette added.



Last year, Barrette announced another $50 million for people receiving medical care at home.