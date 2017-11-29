

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government is spending $28.2 million on upgrading ambulance services, including adding 22 more vehicles.

Ten more vehicles will be available in the Montreal / Laval region, four in Quebec City and the others in Montérégie and Outaouais.

The government said the extra money will also allow them to implement a more efficient information system to consolidate data for all ambulance vehicles and conduct in-depth analyzes.



It comes after a union representing some paramedics in Quebec City complained there weren't enough vehicles.

Despite the complaints, the Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said people's lives were never in danger.



"As we speak, they are getting services when they call and they will continue to receive services when they call. What changes are: It's easier for those companies to manage the workload of their ambulances on the road," he said.