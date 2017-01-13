

The Canadian Press





Employees of package delivery company Purolator across Canada are voting on a possible strike mandate.

There are 8,162 Purolator employees represented by the Teamsters Union in Canada, including 1,600 in Quebec.

The results of the vote, which is being conducted in a series of general assemblies, will be announced on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters said that while it has requested the mandate, the organization will not seek to exercise it immediately. They added that the goal is part of an effort to denounce stalled negotiations and increase pressure on the company.

The main issue at stake is the use of subcontractors, pension bonuses and the transformation of a defined benefit pension plan into a defined contribution plan.

Purolator is 91 per cent owned by Canada Post.