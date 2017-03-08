

The Canadian Press





A publication ban has been issued in the bail hearing for a man accused of making bomb threats that forced the evacuation of three Concordia University buildings last week.

Hisham Saadi was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist attack. The ban, issued by Judge Nathalie Fafard, was issued at the request of Saadi’s attorney, Caroline Braun.

The Crown prosecutor has opposed the release of the 47-year-old man pending trial, citing concerns for public safety.

Saadi was present at the hearing on Wednesday.