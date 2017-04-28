

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s public lawyers and notaries still have not reached a deal with the provincial government and will be moving on to mandatory mediation.

On Feb. 28, a special law was passed forcing the union members back to work after a months-long strike. The law included a 45-day negotiation period for the two sides to reach a new contract, a period which could be extended once.

On April 12, the union agreed to extend the negotiations until the end of the month but are now saying a deal is not imminent.

According to the special law, the mediation period will last between 30 and 45 days.