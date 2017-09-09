

CTV Montreal





Unionized employees of Montreal and Laval’s public daycares voted in favour of a strike mandate on Saturday.

The 2,800 union members are met at the Olympic Stadium to discuss the six-day mandate.

In a statement, union leaders said the goal of the mandate would be to spur stalled talks on a new collective agreement.

Nadia Arias, who has worked in a public daycare for five years, said budget cuts have forced many staffers to do much more with far less.

“It’s always easy when we say hi to the parents and you just drop off your kids but there’s a lot of things we have to do. If we had that extra help, those extra resources like people who help us with kids who are autistic… we have a lot of cases like that which makes our job more difficult. We have someone we have to take extra care of and we have eight kids already.”

The workers have been without a collective agreement since March 31, 2015.

