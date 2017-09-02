

The Canadian Press





A Canadian Armed Forces plane is preparing to fly to Texas with a load of supplies for victims of hurricane Harvey.

The federal, Ontario and Quebec governments are readying relief supplies, including baby formula and cribs, and the plane is expected to soon leave for the flood zone.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the governments are working with the U-S Federal Emergency Management Agency to co-ordinate the help.

The storm, which is now blamed for at least 42 deaths, left vast swaths of Texas and parts of Louisiana flooded and forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has reached out to offer support, from airlift capacity to helicopters to whatever is needed.

He says the U-S agency, FEMA, has responded by providing Goodale a list of badly needed provisions, and Canada is more than happy to oblige.