On Monday the Quebec government will table back-to-work legislation to put an end to a strike by it’s lawyers and notaries.

The 1,100 members of the LANEQ union have been on strike for four months in a bid to get wage parity with Crown prosecutors.

On Thursday Treasury Board President Pierre Moreau gave them a final offer, with 24-hours to respond.

On Friday Premier Philippe Couillard called the union and urged them to accept the terms.

An extension was granted with a meeting scheduled for noon, Saturday, but the union didn’t show up.

In a press conference Moreau criticized the union’s move.

“They refused to come this morning to a negotiation meeting that they have requested,” he said. “Today they are saying that they are not able to come to the meeting, that maybe they would be able to do that tomorrow or in the next few days. I’m sorry, that’s not the way you act when you want to negotiate in good faith.”

Moreau announced that the back-to-work legislation would be introduced on Monday at the National Assembly at 5 p.m.

In a statement the union said it was only fair to be given another chance and that it was a constitutional right to negotiate in acceptable conditions.

According to Moreau negotiations can continue until the back-to-work legislation is tabled.

Late Saturday night the LANEQ announced the government has agreed to meet on Sunday at 1 p.m. to continue negotiations.