Citing new and disturbing allegations, Quebec's Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux announced the launch of an administrative inquiry into internal affairs investigations at the Montreal police department.

Coiteux said he learned of new allegations of wrongdoing late Thursday night, and that the limited investigation announced earlier this week had already run into significant problems.

"There is a systemic procedural problem with internal investigations at the Montreal police department," said Coiteux.

"There were potential criminal acts by administrators."

The Minister said he was making significant changes to the investigation already underway, and adding a second investigation that would complement the first.

Following allegations about wrongdoing by internal affairs investigators, including administrators accused of falsifying evidence to discredit police officers, Montreal police chief Philippe Pichet asked the Sureté du Quebec to investigate.

But after just a few days of digging, "the head of the SQ confirmed that the number of cases is growing and getting more complicated."

Coiteux said that investigation will be greatly expanded, with investigators from Longueuil, Gatineau, and Quebec City police. They will be overseen by a police ethics commissioner and a Crown prosecutor.

Coiteux said the work was necessary "in order to restore confidence in the Montreal police."

While normally this work should be done by the BEI, the province's permanent group that investigates police, Coiteux said the "young" organization already had a lot on its plate and, with its "limited resources," could not handle an investigation of this scope.

Administrative Inquest

Coiteux also announced an administrative inquiry into the SPVM, headed by a person who has yet to be chosen.

"This person will have all the powers accorded to those heading an inquiry under provincial law," said Coiteux.

This inquest will look at how internal investigations are conducted within the Montreal police department.

"This report, when it is complete, will be public," said Coiteux.

The minister said if if was necessary, the inquest could be expanded to a full public inquiry.

When pressed, Coiteux refused to say whether Montreal police chief Pichet still had his full support.

"We have to get to the bottom of things," he said.

Mayor supports investigations

On Friday evening Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the investigation was necessary.

"We're not talking about three or five cases. We're talking about multiple cases," said Coderre.

"The minister has done exactly what he should as public security minister."

However he cautioned that the number of bad officers working for the Montreal police force was low.

"If there are bad apples we have to get rid of them, but don't put everyone in the same basket," said Coderre.

That said, Coderre pointed out he was hoping for changes when he named Pichet as chief of the Montreal police force.

"It seems there is a systemic culture in certain departments in the the police force, and we have to dig a little deeper," said Coderre.

"This is what we were hoping for when we chose Pichet as police chief."