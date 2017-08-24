

CTV Montreal





The province is chipping in $60 million for a plan to make the water supply safer for hundreds of thousands of Montrealers.

As announced earlier this year in the city's capital works plan, Montreal is building a new tunnel to protect water leading to the Atwater filtration plant.

Mayor Denis Coderre said work on the 870 metre-long tunnel began in June and is scheduled to finish in May 2018.

"It's a year mandate. Boom that's it. That's exactly what we're supposed to do. And that's a prevention, and the reason why were doing that that fast is to ensure that we are in the prevention mode and we are protecting against any contamination," he said.

The water treatment centre, the largest in Quebec and the second-largest in Canada, supplies clean drinking water to 40 percent of the island of Montreal.

For the past 99 years water has been flowing through the 8-km-long Aqueduct from the St. Lawrence River, which runs beside De la Verendrye Blvd. and part of Highway 15.

Just metres from the roadway, officials have decided it is too risky to leave exposed to the open, and will build a tunnel to supply water.

Part of the risk is the ongoing construction and renovation work taking place on the Champlain Bridge and the Turcot Interchange.

The plan includes installing more surveillance cameras, fences near the site, and more patrols by security guards.

$73 million was budgeted for the construction project.

The Atwater filtration plant underwent renovations for several years beginning in 2009.

In 2013 water levels in the plant's reservoir dipped too low, and sediment at the bottom was mixed into the water supply, forcing a boil-water advisory that lasted several days for much of the island of Montreal.

The plant filters more than 600,000 cubic metres of water each day, and has the capacity to handle twice that amount.