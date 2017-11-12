

The Canadian Press





Protesters are planning a rally in downtown in Montreal on Sunday in opposition to extreme right wing politics, racism and Quebec’s controversial religious neutrality law.

The event is being co-organized and attended by several organizations, including student associations, teacher unions, the Montreal chapter of Black Lives Matter, the Association for Progressive Jurists and the Association of Muslims and Arabs for Secularism in Quebec.

In a statement, organizers said they are distressed by the rise of the extreme right, which th poland ey said has been “galvanized” by Parti Quebecois’ Charter of Values and the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

They pointed to the killing of six people in a Quebec City mosque in January, saying that since then, hate speech has become trivialized.

Feminist groups will also take part to challenge Bill 62, the recent provincial bill banning face coverings, which they said isolates Muslim women.

“The law targets a group of women by stigmatizing them, excluding them from public spaces,” said Federation of Quebec Women co-vice-president Marlihan Lopez. “We think it’s necessary to denounce it.”

Lopez rejected the Quebec Liberal government’s argument that the bill was necessary for security reasons.

“This is a fallacious argument. There has never been an incident in terms of security,” she said.

She added that the law is not neutral and it targets a specific group of women.

“These are women who are very visible at the moment, because we’re talking about them. It’s a small minority group and it leaves them much more vulnerable to hate crimes,” she said.

Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Manon Masse said on Friday she also plans to attend the protest.